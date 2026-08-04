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Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for SIG (LON:SHI)

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
SIG logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Peel Hunt reaffirmed its “buy” rating on SIG and maintained a GBX 14 price target, implying 64.71% potential upside from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment is more cautious overall: Royal Bank of Canada and Jefferies both lowered their price targets and kept “sector perform” or “hold” ratings, resulting in a consensus “Hold” rating and GBX 10.30 target.
  • SIG shares opened at GBX 8.50, while the company continues to face weak profitability, including negative earnings, a 2.47% net margin, and a 499.09 debt-to-equity ratio.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

SIG (LON:SHI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 14 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt's price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.71% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 8.70 to GBX 8 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 9 to GBX 8.90 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SIG has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 10.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHI

SIG Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of SHI stock opened at GBX 8.50 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.73. SIG has a 1-year low of GBX 6.72 and a 1-year high of GBX 14.31. The company has a market cap of £98.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SIG (LON:SHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported GBX (1.90) EPS for the quarter. SIG had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. On average, research analysts expect that SIG will post 4.1880342 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SIG

(Get Free Report)

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets. We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers. We use our network of around 430 winning branches across local markets with superior customer service, specialist expertise and on-time delivery to add value to both our customers and suppliers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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