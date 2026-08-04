Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for SIG (LON:SHI)

SIG (LON:SHI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 14 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt's price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.71% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 8.70 to GBX 8 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 9 to GBX 8.90 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SIG has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 10.30.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHI

SIG Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of SHI stock opened at GBX 8.50 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.73. SIG has a 1-year low of GBX 6.72 and a 1-year high of GBX 14.31. The company has a market cap of £98.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SIG (LON:SHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported GBX (1.90) EPS for the quarter. SIG had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. On average, research analysts expect that SIG will post 4.1880342 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SIG

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets. We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers. We use our network of around 430 winning branches across local markets with superior customer service, specialist expertise and on-time delivery to add value to both our customers and suppliers.

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