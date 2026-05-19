Peggy Roe Sells 3,000 Shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,655,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,668. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.04. The company has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.55 and a 52 week high of $380.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. Marriott International's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 603,431 shares of the company's stock worth $157,158,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,465,420 shares of the company's stock worth $381,654,000 after buying an additional 124,759 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 73,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 386,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

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