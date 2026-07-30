Peloton Interactive (PTON) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $597.4490 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Peloton Interactive Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Peloton Interactive from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Peloton Interactive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTON

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In related news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 112,523 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $583,994.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Saqib Baig sold 29,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $153,225.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 250,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,600.13. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,769 shares of company stock valued at $844,525. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $71,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 575.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $74,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

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