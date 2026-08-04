Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pelthos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTHS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Todd C. Davis purchased 35,948 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.36. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 75,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,109,701.88. This represents a 90.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,638 shares of company stock worth $43,107. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTHS. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Pelthos Therapeutics by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 255,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 193,307 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 80,680 shares of the company's stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,418,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, Diadema Partners LP raised its position in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Diadema Partners LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pelthos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. Pelthos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Pelthos Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pelthos Therapeutics will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pelthos Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing and commercializing new therapeutics to alleviate pain. Our clinical focus is to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as “NaV1.7”, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. NaV1.7 has been genetically validated as a pain receptor in human physiology. Genetic studies have shown that families with a certain inherited NaV1.7 modulation consistently show a pathology of not feeling pain. A NaV1.7 blocker is a chemical entity that modulates the structure of the sodium-channel in a way to prevent the transmission of pain perception to the central nervous system (“CNS”).

Further Reading

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