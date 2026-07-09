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Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Pembina Pipeline logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Pembina Pipeline has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 13 brokerages, with most analysts recommending buy or strong buy. The average 12-month price target is C$66.57.
  • Several analysts recently raised their targets on the stock, including Scotia, JPMorgan, CIBC, ATB Cormark, and Barclays. Their updated price targets now range from the high C$60s to low C$70s.
  • The stock rose 1.0% and opened at C$68.42, near its 52-week high of C$69.42. Pembina also reported quarterly EPS of C$0.81 on revenue of C$2.11 billion in its latest earnings release.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL - Get Free Report) NYSE: PBA has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotia raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.0%

TSE:PPL opened at C$68.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$65.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.27. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$48.74 and a 52 week high of C$69.42.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL - Get Free Report) NYSE: PBA last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 22.22%.The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America's energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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