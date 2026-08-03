Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL - Get Free Report) NYSE: PBA has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "sector outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Scotia upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

TSE PPL opened at C$68.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.97. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$48.74 and a 52-week high of C$72.72.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL - Get Free Report) NYSE: PBA last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 22.64%.The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America's energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

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