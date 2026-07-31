Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) Plans C$0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.735 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.6%.

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Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.57. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $51.58.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 32.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company's stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation NYSE: PBA is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company's asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

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