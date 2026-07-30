Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 22.22%.

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Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PBA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 727,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Pembina Pipeline's dividend payout ratio is currently 110.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Pembina Pipeline from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.00.

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Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation NYSE: PBA is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company's asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

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