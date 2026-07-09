Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $75.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Penguin Solutions traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $78.47, with a volume of 13743285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.71.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PENG. Weiss Ratings cut Penguin Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Penguin Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Penguin Solutions from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 10,351 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $609,363.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,439.75. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Maximiliane C. Straub sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,875. This trade represents a 11.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 70,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,822 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Penguin Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Penguin Solutions this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penguin Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,264,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Penguin Solutions by 596.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,482 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Penguin Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,290,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Penguin Solutions by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,211,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,699,000 after purchasing an additional 849,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Penguin Solutions by 73.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,605,100 shares of the company's stock worth $28,250,000 after purchasing an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter.

Penguin Solutions Stock Up 25.1%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 2.83.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Penguin Solutions had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 6.44%.The company had revenue of $478.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

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