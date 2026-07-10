Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Shares Down 6.6% - Time to Sell?

Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.76 and last traded at $76.0130. 970,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,310,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.39.

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Penguin Solutions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Penguin Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Penguin Solutions reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results, with record revenue and earnings that topped estimates, reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI infrastructure and memory businesses.

Penguin Solutions reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results, with record revenue and earnings that topped estimates, reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI infrastructure and memory businesses. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised its full-year outlook, suggesting management sees continued demand strength and improved visibility into future revenue growth.

The company also raised its full-year outlook, suggesting management sees continued demand strength and improved visibility into future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment turned more constructive after the earnings release, with analysts including Barclays, Citizens JMP, and Needham issuing higher price targets or positive outlooks on the stock. Barclays raises PENG price target

Wall Street sentiment turned more constructive after the earnings release, with analysts including Barclays, Citizens JMP, and Needham issuing higher price targets or positive outlooks on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm was also lifted by news around AI customer pipeline expansion, Nvidia-related momentum, and new ClusterWareAI tools, all of which point to stronger demand in Penguin Solutions’ core growth areas.

Investor enthusiasm was also lifted by news around AI customer pipeline expansion, Nvidia-related momentum, and new ClusterWareAI tools, all of which point to stronger demand in Penguin Solutions’ core growth areas. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $40 but kept an “equal weight” rating, which is positive on valuation but still signals a cautious long-term stance. Barclays raises PENG price target

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PENG. Zacks Research raised shares of Penguin Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Penguin Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Penguin Solutions from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penguin Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.47 million. Penguin Solutions had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 28.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anne Kuykendall sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 124,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,795,033.30. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Maximiliane C. Straub sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,875. This represents a 11.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,822. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penguin Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the second quarter worth about $747,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Penguin Solutions by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 18,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penguin Solutions by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 261,776 shares of the company's stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 66,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Penguin Solutions by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,580 shares of the company's stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter.

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

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