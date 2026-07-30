PENN Entertainment (PENN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $1.8596 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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PENN Entertainment Stock Up 0.6%

PENN stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of PENN Entertainment from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.78.

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PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc NASDAQ: PENN is a leading operator of gaming and racing facilities in the United States. The company's business activities encompass land-based casinos, pari-mutuel racetracks, off-track wagering, and ancillary amenities such as hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues. In August 2022, the company rebranded from Penn National Gaming to PENN Entertainment to reflect its expanding footprint across digital and traditional segments of the gaming industry.

The company's portfolio includes well-known properties under the Hollywood Casino and Ameristar Casino brands, located across multiple states including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri and West Virginia.

Further Reading

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