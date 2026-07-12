Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,432.50.

Several brokerages have commented on PNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 565 to GBX 615 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 620 to GBX 550 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 650 price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 6,560 to GBX 5,520 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 590 price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

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Pennon Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Pennon Group stock traded up GBX 6 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 476. 1,075,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,333,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.54. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 439.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 605. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 498.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 530.47.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 28.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 129.14 billion for the quarter. Pennon Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Pennon Group will post 1.0402417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pennon Group Company Profile

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive. Our 25-year rolling licence provides predictable index-linked growth and visibility over future revenues. We provide clean and wastewater services through our businesses across the Great South West.

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