PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised PennyMac Financial Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut PennyMac Financial Services from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $104.88.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $76.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.62. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $160.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.60 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.74%.PennyMac Financial Services's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $255,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 210,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,429,687.50. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,545.96. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,470 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key PennyMac Financial Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting PennyMac Financial Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo maintained an “overweight” rating on PFSI and continues to see substantial upside, despite reducing its price target from $100 to $95. The new target implies approximately 24.9% upside from $76.08. PennyMac Financial Services Price Target Cut by Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo maintained an rating on PFSI and continues to see substantial upside, despite reducing its price target from $100 to $95. The new target implies approximately 24.9% upside from $76.08. Positive Sentiment: PennyMac declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable August 27 to shareholders of record August 17. The annualized dividend provides a yield of roughly 1.4%, offering modest income support. Why PennyMac Financial Services Stock Is Falling

PennyMac declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable August 27 to shareholders of record August 17. The annualized dividend provides a yield of roughly 1.4%, offering modest income support. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 11.8% year over year to $566 million, showing continued business growth, but the result was slightly below the $571.6 million analyst estimate. PennyMac Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 11.8% year over year to $566 million, showing continued business growth, but the result was slightly below the $571.6 million analyst estimate. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share missed the $2.11 consensus estimate by $0.72 and declined from $2.54 in the year-earlier quarter. The earnings miss is the primary catalyst for investor selling and raises concerns about near-term profitability. PennyMac Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share missed the $2.11 consensus estimate by $0.72 and declined from $2.54 in the year-earlier quarter. The earnings miss is the primary catalyst for investor selling and raises concerns about near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: The Rosen Law Firm said it is investigating potential securities claims alleging that PennyMac issued materially misleading business information. The announcement does not establish wrongdoing, but it adds legal and reputational risk. Rosen Law Firm Investor Notice

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc NYSE: PFSI is a leading mortgage banking company based in Westlake Village, California. The firm operates through two primary business segments: Production and Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR). In its Production segment, PennyMac originates residential mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels, focusing on both purchase and refinance transactions. The MSR segment involves the acquisition and servicing of mortgage loans, whereby the company earns fees for managing loan portfolios on behalf of investors.

Since its founding in 2008, PennyMac has grown through a combination of organic origination and strategic acquisition of servicing rights, positioning itself as one of the largest residential mortgage loan servicers in the United States.

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