PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $578.7840 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $538.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PFSI opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business's fifty day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.46. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $82.65 and a 52 week high of $160.36.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.83, for a total value of $928,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,554,169.32. This trade represents a 12.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,925 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $272,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 213,550 shares in the company, valued at $19,924,215. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,280 shares of company stock worth $4,630,853. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,148.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 310,919 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,517,000 after acquiring an additional 286,019 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2,379.5% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 245,268 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,384,000 after acquiring an additional 235,376 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,463,096 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $181,248,000 after acquiring an additional 226,581 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 145.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 286,123 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,509,000 after acquiring an additional 169,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 43.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 400,788 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,935,000 after acquiring an additional 121,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFSI

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc NYSE: PFSI is a leading mortgage banking company based in Westlake Village, California. The firm operates through two primary business segments: Production and Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR). In its Production segment, PennyMac originates residential mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels, focusing on both purchase and refinance transactions. The MSR segment involves the acquisition and servicing of mortgage loans, whereby the company earns fees for managing loan portfolios on behalf of investors.

Since its founding in 2008, PennyMac has grown through a combination of organic origination and strategic acquisition of servicing rights, positioning itself as one of the largest residential mortgage loan servicers in the United States.

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