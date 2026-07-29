Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Pentair from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Pentair from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Get Pentair alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of PNR stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.56.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $932.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pentair by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,638,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $274,810,000 after acquiring an additional 305,166 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 75,506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 59,924 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Pentair by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 181,061 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79,197 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,241,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pentair by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 594,222 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,882,000 after acquiring an additional 169,410 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Pentair News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pentair agreed to acquire Taco Group Holdings for approximately $1.4 billion, or about 10.5 times estimated 2026 EBITDA. The hydronic and water-solutions company would expand Pentair’s presence in HVAC, commercial buildings and data centers, including markets benefiting from artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment. Management expects the deal to add complementary products and growth opportunities. Pentair to Acquire Taco Group Holdings

Pentair agreed to acquire Taco Group Holdings for approximately $1.4 billion, or about 10.5 times estimated 2026 EBITDA. The hydronic and water-solutions company would expand Pentair’s presence in HVAC, commercial buildings and data centers, including markets benefiting from artificial-intelligence infrastructure investment. Management expects the deal to add complementary products and growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted second-quarter earnings were $1.14 per share, slightly above the $1.12 analyst consensus. Pentair also repurchased approximately $150 million of stock during the quarter. Pentair Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Adjusted second-quarter earnings were $1.14 per share, slightly above the $1.12 analyst consensus. Pentair also repurchased approximately $150 million of stock during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Pentair reaffirmed its broader outlook while positioning the Taco transaction as a longer-term growth initiative. Investors will focus on the acquisition’s financing, integration and ability to offset weakness in the company’s Pool business.

Pentair reaffirmed its broader outlook while positioning the Taco transaction as a longer-term growth initiative. Investors will focus on the acquisition’s financing, integration and ability to offset weakness in the company’s Pool business. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter sales fell 17% year over year to $932.6 million, below the $943.2 million consensus, while reported EPS from continuing operations declined to $0.80 from $0.90. Pool sales plunged 42% because of roughly $170 million in channel inventory destocking; Flow sales rose 5%, while Water Solutions sales fell 5%. Pentair Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter sales fell 17% year over year to $932.6 million, below the $943.2 million consensus, while reported EPS from continuing operations declined to $0.80 from $0.90. Pool sales plunged 42% because of roughly $170 million in channel inventory destocking; Flow sales rose 5%, while Water Solutions sales fell 5%. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.05–$1.08 is well below the approximately $1.33 consensus, with revenue guidance of $960.7 million–$981.1 million. The large guidance gap is likely the primary reason shares have decreased and remain below their 50- and 200-day moving averages.

Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.05–$1.08 is well below the approximately $1.33 consensus, with revenue guidance of $960.7 million–$981.1 million. The large guidance gap is likely the primary reason shares have decreased and remain below their 50- and 200-day moving averages. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced investigations into possible securities-law violations related to Pool inventory destocking, prior disclosures and the CFO’s departure. These announcements add headline and litigation risk, although they do not establish wrongdoing. Pentair Securities Fraud Investigation

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pentair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pentair wasn't on the list.

While Pentair currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here