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People Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:PPLI) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
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Key Points

  • People Incorporated Common Stock received a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from 14 brokerages: eight analysts rated it a buy, five a hold, and one a sell. The average 12-month price target is $53.62.
  • Several analysts recently raised their price targets, including TD Cowen to $66, Barclays to $55, Citigroup to $48, and UBS Group to $49.
  • PPLI opened at $41.45, down 1.3%, with a market capitalization of approximately $2.84 billion. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.9% of the shares, with Goldman Sachs increasing its stake by 38.6% in the first quarter.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of People Incorporated Common Stock.

Shares of People Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:PPLI - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.6154.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on People Incorporated Common Stock from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on People Incorporated Common Stock from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on People Incorporated Common Stock from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on People Incorporated Common Stock from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on People Incorporated Common Stock

People Incorporated Common Stock Stock Down 1.3%

PPLI stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 112.03 and a beta of 1.02. People Incorporated Common Stock has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of People Incorporated Common Stock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in People Incorporated Common Stock by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,087,000 after buying an additional 115,652 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in People Incorporated Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in People Incorporated Common Stock by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in People Incorporated Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in People Incorporated Common Stock by 8.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People Incorporated Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAC NASDAQ: IAC is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in New York City that builds and invests in consumer-focused internet businesses. Through its portfolio of digital media brands, online marketplaces and subscription services, IAC delivers content and connections across a range of verticals, including lifestyle, finance, home services and personal care. The company's operations span North America and parts of Europe, where its brands reach millions of visitors each month.

In the digital publishing space, IAC's Dotdash Meredith division develops original content and data‐driven journalism across more than a dozen specialty sites.

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Analyst Recommendations for People Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:PPLI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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