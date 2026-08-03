People Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:PPLI) Issues Earnings Results

People Incorporated Common Stock (NASDAQ:PPLI - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $7.08, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $436.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.77 million. People Incorporated Common Stock had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.29%.

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People Incorporated Common Stock Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PPLI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.06. 1,549,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.68 and a beta of 1.04. People Incorporated Common Stock has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99.

Institutional Trading of People Incorporated Common Stock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in People Incorporated Common Stock by 42,721.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,128,104 shares of the company's stock worth $122,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,799 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,114,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of People Incorporated Common Stock by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,207 shares of the company's stock worth $64,562,000 after purchasing an additional 502,927 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in People Incorporated Common Stock by 89.0% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 568,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 267,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in People Incorporated Common Stock by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 target price on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of People Incorporated Common Stock from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised People Incorporated Common Stock from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on People Incorporated Common Stock from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.62.

View Our Latest Report on PPLI

About People Incorporated Common Stock

IAC NASDAQ: IAC is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in New York City that builds and invests in consumer-focused internet businesses. Through its portfolio of digital media brands, online marketplaces and subscription services, IAC delivers content and connections across a range of verticals, including lifestyle, finance, home services and personal care. The company's operations span North America and parts of Europe, where its brands reach millions of visitors each month.

In the digital publishing space, IAC's Dotdash Meredith division develops original content and data‐driven journalism across more than a dozen specialty sites.

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