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Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Peoples Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Dividend raised to $0.42 per share quarterly (ex-dividend May 4, payable May 18), a ~2.4% increase that yields about 4.9% annually and is covered by a ~49.5% payout ratio after 10 consecutive years of dividend increases.
  • Peoples reported Q1 EPS of $0.82 vs. $0.80 expected, with net income of $29.0M, a ~17.3% net margin and ~9.5% ROE, leaving the stock trading at a modest valuation (PE ≈ 11.5).
  • The company announced a definitive cash-and-stock acquisition of Citizens National (~$76.6M) to expand into Kentucky, a deal that has likely contributed to investor caution and elevated trading volume on the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Monday, May 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This is a 2.4% increase from Peoples Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 546,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,063. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 17.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Peoples Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting Peoples Bancorp this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus modestly — reported EPS of $0.82 vs. $0.80 expected and net income of $29.0M; margins (net margin ~17.3%) and ROE (~9.5%) show continued profitability, which supports valuation (PE ~11.5). Earnings Press Release
  • Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.42 (about a 2–2.4% increase), yielding ~4.9% and representing ~51.7% of Q1 earnings — signals capital return discipline and a continued dividend-growth track record. Dividend PR
  • Neutral Sentiment: Peoples announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire Citizens National (cash + stock, ~$76.6M). The deal extends geographic footprint into Kentucky and should add loans/customers, but integration, purchase consideration, and any near-term dilution will determine investor reaction. Merger PR
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage notes and the earnings call provide more color on loan growth, margins and M&A rationale — Zacks and the Seeking Alpha transcript detail key metrics and management commentary investors will parse for forward guidance. Zacks Earnings Analysis Earnings Call Transcript
  • Negative Sentiment: Despite the small EPS beat and dividend increase, the stock is trading lower on elevated volume — likely reflecting investor caution around the M&A (timing, financing/dilution), and the modest size of the earnings beat versus expectations. Market headlines noted revenue roughly in line with expectations, which may have limited upside. MSN Coverage

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. Through its subsidiary Peoples Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to serve individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and digital banking platforms that enable secure online and mobile access.

On the lending side, Peoples Bancorp offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and agricultural lending, as well as residential mortgage products.

Read More

Dividend History for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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