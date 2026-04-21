Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 17.27%.

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Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.1%

PEBO stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.64. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEBO. DA Davidson set a $35.00 target price on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Peoples Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peoples Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 986 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $32,015.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,903.83. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $59,446.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $605,723.33. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,881 shares of company stock worth $156,792. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,348 shares of the bank's stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,600 shares of the bank's stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the bank's stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,544 shares of the bank's stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. Through its subsidiary Peoples Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to serve individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and digital banking platforms that enable secure online and mobile access.

On the lending side, Peoples Bancorp offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and agricultural lending, as well as residential mortgage products.

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