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Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Peoples Financial Services logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.11). Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 21.29%.The firm had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.95 million.

Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

PFIS opened at $69.44 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. Peoples Financial Services has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The firm has a market cap of $695.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFIS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Financial Services has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFIS

About Peoples Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corporation is the bank holding company for PeoplesBank, a community-focused commercial bank headquartered in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, PeoplesBank, PFIS offers a full suite of banking services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial clients. These services include deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, commercial and industrial lending, and treasury management solutions.

Founded in 1842, PeoplesBank has grown organically and through selective acquisitions to become a prominent community bank in Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut.

See Also

Earnings History for Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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