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PepGen (PEPG) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
PepGen logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • PepGen is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings before market open on Thursday, August 6. Analysts anticipate a loss of $0.30 per share, with a conference call scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET.
  • The company reported Q1 EPS of $(0.26), beating estimates of $(0.31) by $0.05. Analysts expect losses of approximately $1 per share for both the current and next fiscal years.
  • PepGen shares opened at $1.71 and remain well below their 52-week high of $7.80. Despite the decline, analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $11.50.
  • Interested in PepGen? Here are five stocks we like better.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect PepGen to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect PepGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PepGen Price Performance

PEPG opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.88. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. PepGen has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PepGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in PepGen during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PepGen during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepGen by 81.0% during the third quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PepGen in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded PepGen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on PepGen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded PepGen from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of PepGen in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepGen has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PepGen

About PepGen

(Get Free Report)

PepGen, Inc NASDAQ: PEPG is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in San Diego, California. The company is developing precision gene editing therapies to address rare genetic diseases by combining advanced prime editing modalities with proprietary delivery technologies. PepGen’s platform is designed to achieve targeted and durable correction of disease-causing mutations in vivo, with the goal of providing long-lasting therapeutic benefit after a single administration.

The company’s lead development programs include PPG-001 for mucopolysaccharidosis type II (Hunter syndrome) and PPG-002 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I (Hurler syndrome).

See Also

Earnings History for PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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