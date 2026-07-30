Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 48554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $23.50 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $158.82 million.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Perella Weinberg Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Insider Activity at Perella Weinberg Partners

In related news, CFO Alexandra Gottschalk sold 51,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $1,019,985.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,992.08. This represents a 41.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 109,477 shares of company stock worth $2,034,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,316,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 386,473 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,494 shares of the company's stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 39.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,364 shares of the company's stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,578 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 35.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,791 shares of the company's stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 151.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,088,000 after buying an additional 367,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company's stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm's core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

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