Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Trading Down 4.5% - Should You Sell?

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 167,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,131,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered Perella Weinberg Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 2.9%

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $156.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.76 million.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Perella Weinberg Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, CFO Alexandra Gottschalk sold 14,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $244,754.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,265,710.32. The trade was a 16.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,477 shares of company stock worth $2,034,533. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWP. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,946,163 shares of the company's stock worth $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 379,652 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter worth $986,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 583,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 116,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,404,000 after acquiring an additional 241,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 621,774 shares of the company's stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 80,490 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm's core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

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