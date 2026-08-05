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Performance Food Group (PFGC) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Performance Food Group logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Performance Food Group is expected to report Q4 2026 earnings before the market opens on August 12. Analysts forecast EPS of $1.60 and revenue of approximately $18.11 billion.
  • In its latest quarter, PFGC reported EPS of $0.80, exceeding consensus by $0.03, while revenue rose 6.4% year over year to $16.29 billion.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive, with 11 Buy ratings and two Holds and a consensus price target of $123.82. The stock recently traded at $112.22, while insider sales totaled about $3.03 million over the past quarter.
  • Five stocks we like better than Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to announce earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $18.1094 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.49%.The firm had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $112.22 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $117.47. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business's 50 day moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised Performance Food Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFGC

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $283,620.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,683.70. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 2,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,449,060. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,187 shares of company stock worth $3,027,315 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 440.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company NYSE: PFGC is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

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Earnings History for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

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