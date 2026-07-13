Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.8750.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $13.00 price objective on Perion Network and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

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Perion Network Price Performance

Perion Network stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.74 million. Perion Network had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Perion Network

In other news, Director Eyal Kaplan sold 2,916 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $28,489.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,967.34. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $65,943. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751,278 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,012,000 after purchasing an additional 538,375 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $1,568,000. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 215,960 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 136,999 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 1,066.7% in the fourth quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,520 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 103,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Perion Network by 165.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,617 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 101,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. NASDAQ: PERI is a digital advertising technology company that offers a suite of solutions designed for both brand marketers and performance-driven advertisers. The firm's platform integrates search monetization, programmatic display, video and connected TV (CTV) advertising to help clients reach and engage audiences across desktop, mobile and television environments. Through proprietary algorithms and AI-driven tools, Perion's technology optimizes ad placements in real time, aiming to boost campaign efficiency and return on investment for publishers and advertisers alike.

Key offerings include search engine marketing services that cover major platforms such as Google and Bing, native and display advertising solutions under its Undertone brand, as well as social and video ad formats.

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