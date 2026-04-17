Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Up 21.6% in March

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,465,706 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 1,204,860 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 267,702 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

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Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance

Shares of PESI stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PESI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,350 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter worth $53,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 18.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,849 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company's stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc NASDAQ: PESI is a specialized provider of environmental and nuclear waste management solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including treatment, recycling, processing, volume reduction and disposal of hazardous, radioactive and mixed wastes. Its capabilities span thermal, chemical and physical treatment technologies, supported by a network of licensed facilities designed to handle complex waste streams.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Perma-Fix has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

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