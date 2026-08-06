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Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Permianville Royalty Trust logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Permianville Royalty Trust is expected to report quarterly earnings after the market closes on Thursday, August 13, with analysts forecasting $0.01 in earnings per share and $8.70 million in revenue.
  • The trust previously exceeded expectations, reporting $0.04 per share and $11.05 million in revenue versus estimates of $0.02 and $8.90 million, respectively.
  • PVL recently declared a monthly dividend of $0.015 per share, representing an annualized yield of about 10.4%; however, its 120% payout ratio indicates distributions exceed reported earnings. Wall Street’s consensus rating remains “Hold.”
  • Interested in Permianville Royalty Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Permianville Royalty Trust to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.38%.The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PVL opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Permianville Royalty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Permianville Royalty Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Permianville Royalty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permianville Royalty Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVL. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 239.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 94,421 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 326.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust is a passive investment vehicle that holds overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties located primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Organized as a statutory royalty trust, it provides investors with exposure to production revenues from established hydrocarbon reservoirs without engaging directly in exploration or development activities.

The trust's assets consist of net profits interests in wells that produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Earnings History for Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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