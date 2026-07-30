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Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Perrigo logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Perrigo declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record on August 28. The dividend implies an annualized payout of $1.16 and an 11.2% yield.
  • The company has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years, with a current payout ratio of 35.5%; analysts expect future earnings to continue covering the annual dividend.
  • Perrigo shares recently traded near $10.36, close to their 52-week low, while analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating and a $19.33 target price.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Perrigo has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Perrigo to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 2,696,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The company's 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $841.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Perrigo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised Perrigo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Perrigo

About Perrigo

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo's focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo's operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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