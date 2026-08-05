Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.250-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion.

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Perrigo Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Perrigo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGO has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Perrigo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised Perrigo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Report on PRGO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,295,000 after acquiring an additional 363,501 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,542,415 shares of the company's stock worth $63,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,724 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 51,098 shares of the company's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company's stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo's focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo's operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

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