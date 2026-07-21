Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,606.

PSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Panmure Gordon restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,694 price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,591 price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,300 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 1,800 to GBX 1,430 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Persimmon from £161.50 to £128 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

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Persimmon Stock Performance

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 1,059.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,065.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,210.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 947.40 and a one year high of GBX 1,552.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 60,000 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,119, for a total value of £671,400. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4. Further, it offers concrete bricks and roof tile. Persimmon Plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.

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