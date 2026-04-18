Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

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Personal Assets Stock Up 0.6%

Personal Assets ( LON:PNL Get Free Report )'s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 539.76 and traded as high as GBX 547. Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 545, with a volume of 3,655,551 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 539.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 539.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Personal Assets

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 545 per share, with a total value of £1,814.85. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Personal Assets Company Profile

Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders' funds per share over the long term. It differs from other investment trusts in that its activities are defined not by any particular portfolio specialisation or investment method but by a desire to satisfy the personal requirements of those who invest in it.

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