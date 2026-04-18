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Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Personal Assets logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Price action: Personal Assets (LON:PNL) crossed above its 50‑day moving average (50‑day SMA GBX 539.76), trading as high as GBX 547 and last at GBX 545 on volume of 3,655,551 shares, up about 0.6%.
  • Insider buy: Director Iain Ferguson purchased 333 shares at GBX 545 on January 27 (≈£1,814.85), while corporate insiders hold just 0.46% of the stock.
  • Fundamentals: The investment trust has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.34, and focuses on protecting and growing shareholders' funds rather than a specialist strategy.
  • Five stocks we like better than Personal Assets.

Personal Assets (LON:PNL - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 539.76 and traded as high as GBX 547. Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 545, with a volume of 3,655,551 shares traded.

Personal Assets Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 539.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 539.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Personal Assets

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 545 per share, with a total value of £1,814.85. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Personal Assets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders' funds per share over the long term. It differs from other investment trusts in that its activities are defined not by any particular portfolio specialisation or investment method but by a desire to satisfy the personal requirements of those who invest in it.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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