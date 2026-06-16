Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading 5.8% Higher - What's Next?

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.3540. 707,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,908,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Personalis from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Personalis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Personalis from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Personalis from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $11.00.

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Personalis Stock Up 3.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a negative net margin of 148.11%. Analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Personalis

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $480,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,387,984.33. This trade represents a 16.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 80,091 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $882,602.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,600,565.72. This trade represents a 25.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,692. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,780,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1,332.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,439 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 196.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,695 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,249,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 861,948 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 11.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,574,000 after acquiring an additional 802,268 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc NASDAQ: PSNL is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

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