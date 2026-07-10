Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF - Get Free Report) insider Holly May sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,327,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,782.18. This trade represents a 13.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Holly May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Holly May sold 150,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $382,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Holly May sold 100,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

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Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,449,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.51. The firm's 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $827.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 3,998,724 shares of the company's stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,860 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,091,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,583 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,772,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,883,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,637,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,299 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.05 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $3.83 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc NASDAQ: WOOF is a leading U.S. pet specialty retailer focused on delivering products, services and solutions that improve the health and well-being of pets. The company operates a network of retail locations that provide high-quality pet food, supplies and accessories, along with a growing digital platform that supports online ordering, subscription delivery and telehealth consultations for pets.

In addition to its retail offerings, Petco has built a full suite of in-store and virtual services, including grooming, training, dog daycare and veterinary care.

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