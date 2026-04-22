Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $3.10. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 1,165,829 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Petco Health and Wellness from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.05 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 425.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc NASDAQ: WOOF is a leading U.S. pet specialty retailer focused on delivering products, services and solutions that improve the health and well-being of pets. The company operates a network of retail locations that provide high-quality pet food, supplies and accessories, along with a growing digital platform that supports online ordering, subscription delivery and telehealth consultations for pets.

In addition to its retail offerings, Petco has built a full suite of in-store and virtual services, including grooming, training, dog daycare and veterinary care.

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