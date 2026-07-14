Peter Cruddas Sells 18,839 Shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX - Get Free Report) insider Peter Cruddas sold 18,839 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734, for a total value of £138,278.26.

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CMC Markets Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of LON:CMCX traded up GBX 7 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 740. The company had a trading volume of 6,095,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,042. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.56. CMC Markets Plc has a one year low of GBX 203 and a one year high of GBX 751. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 468.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 381.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66, a current ratio of 16.94 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 27.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £376.76 million during the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 500 target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 460 price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 387.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMCX

About CMC Markets

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering. The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

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