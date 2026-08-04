Peter McKellar Acquires 624 Shares of 3i Group (LON:III) Stock

3i Group (LON:III - Get Free Report) insider Peter McKellar bought 624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,920 per share, with a total value of £18,220.80.

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3i Group Stock Up 1.4%

LON III traded up GBX 39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,906. 101,602,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,105,012. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,825 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,497. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,472.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,743.47. The company has a current ratio of 131.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.12.

3i Group (LON:III - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 539.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3i Group had a net margin of 1,236.92% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of GBX 549.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on III shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,600 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,527 target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 3,601.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on III

3i Group Company Profile

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America. We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets. As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach. We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

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