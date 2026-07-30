Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras to post earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $31.0508 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

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Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.54 billion during the quarter. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 21.67%. On average, analysts expect Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Up 3.0%

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.1426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.70 to $24.80 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras is a Brazilian, state-controlled integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, Petrobras is principally engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, and operates across the full value chain from upstream activities through refining, transportation and downstream marketing of petroleum products. The company is a major player in Brazil's energy sector and is a listed public company with global capital market presence.

Petrobras's core activities include deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production, where it has been a pioneer in developing pre-salt reserves off Brazil's coast.

Further Reading

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