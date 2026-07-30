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Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Earns "Buy" Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Pets at Home Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on Pets at Home Group and set a GBX 265 price target, implying 23.55% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with three Buy ratings and one Hold rating, resulting in a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and average target price of GBX 240.
  • The stock rose 3.6% to open at GBX 214.49, while the company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 14.80 and revenue of GBX 146.96 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 265 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock's current price.

PETS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 245 price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 230 target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 240.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Trading Up 3.6%

Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 214.49 on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 167.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 241.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.10. The stock has a market cap of £947.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 14.80 EPS for the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of GBX 146.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pets at Home Group will post 22.67844 EPS for the current year.

Pets at Home Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Natalie `Jane purchased 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.50. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are the UK's leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care. Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners. We'll help owners select the right food for their pet with nutrition consultations, help test the water is safe for their fish tank before new fish are introduced, and help socialise a new puppy with socilaisation and training classes - and much more.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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