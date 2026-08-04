Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.5 billion-$62.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.7 billion.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,889,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,999,121. Pfizer has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 6th. HSBC cut Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Trending Headlines about Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.77, above the $0.68 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 2.6% year over year to $15.03 billion versus expectations of $14.40 billion. Pfizer second-quarter press release

Pfizer posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.77, above the $0.68 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 2.6% year over year to $15.03 billion versus expectations of $14.40 billion. Positive Sentiment: Growth in non-COVID products, particularly the blood thinner Eliquis and oncology medicines, drove the quarterly beat and helped offset weakening COVID-19 product demand. Reuters Eliquis earnings article

Growth in non-COVID products, particularly the blood thinner Eliquis and oncology medicines, drove the quarterly beat and helped offset weakening COVID-19 product demand. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $60.5 billion-$62.5 billion from $59.5 billion-$62.5 billion, increasing the midpoint by $500 million. Management reaffirmed adjusted EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.00 despite an estimated $0.10 impact from its Innovent Biologics transaction. CNBC Pfizer earnings article

Pfizer raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $60.5 billion-$62.5 billion from $59.5 billion-$62.5 billion, increasing the midpoint by $500 million. Management reaffirmed adjusted EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.00 despite an estimated $0.10 impact from its Innovent Biologics transaction. Neutral Sentiment: The results reinforce Pfizer’s strategy of replacing pandemic-related revenue with oncology and other newer products, but investors will likely look for evidence that these businesses can sustain growth as COVID sales continue to shrink. Pfizer second-quarter results announcement

The results reinforce Pfizer’s strategy of replacing pandemic-related revenue with oncology and other newer products, but investors will likely look for evidence that these businesses can sustain growth as COVID sales continue to shrink. Negative Sentiment: Pfizer swung to a second-quarter reported loss despite higher revenue. The modest guidance improvement may have fallen short of investor hopes following the earnings beat, contributing to weakness in the shares. Wall Street Journal Pfizer loss article

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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