Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 1.3% Following Earnings Beat

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.3540. 59,974,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 42,391,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS.

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Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Pfizer reported adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share versus the $0.68 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $15.03 billion, ahead of the $14.40 billion estimate and up 2.6% year over year. Pfizer tops quarterly estimates, hikes low end of revenue guidance

Pfizer reported adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share versus the $0.68 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $15.03 billion, ahead of the $14.40 billion estimate and up 2.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance improved: Pfizer raised the low end of its 2026 revenue forecast from $59.5 billion to $60.5 billion, maintaining the $62.5 billion high end and lifting the midpoint by $500 million. Adjusted EPS guidance remains $2.80–$3.00, broadly consistent with expectations. Pfizer Reports Second-Quarter Results

Pfizer raised the low end of its 2026 revenue forecast from $59.5 billion to $60.5 billion, maintaining the $62.5 billion high end and lifting the midpoint by $500 million. Adjusted EPS guidance remains $2.80–$3.00, broadly consistent with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Portfolio diversification is gaining traction: Strong demand for Eliquis, oncology medicines and recently acquired products helped drive the quarter, supporting management’s recovery strategy beyond legacy COVID products. Pfizer also plans an additional $2.5 billion in cost reductions through 2029. Pfizer beats quarterly profit estimates

Strong demand for Eliquis, oncology medicines and recently acquired products helped drive the quarter, supporting management’s recovery strategy beyond legacy COVID products. Pfizer also plans an additional $2.5 billion in cost reductions through 2029. Positive Sentiment: Obesity-drug pipeline offers a longer-term catalyst: Pfizer said its monthly GLP-1 candidate could potentially rival tirzepatide on weight loss, although clinical data and regulatory milestones remain ahead. Pfizer Says Monthly GLP-1 Candidate Could Rival Tirzepatide

Pfizer said its monthly GLP-1 candidate could potentially rival tirzepatide on weight loss, although clinical data and regulatory milestones remain ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer’s reported results included a quarterly loss, reflecting charges, while the adjusted figures investors typically follow showed an earnings beat. The company also reaffirmed EPS guidance after accounting for an approximately $0.10 impact from its Innovent Biologics transaction.

Pfizer’s reported results included a quarterly loss, reflecting charges, while the adjusted figures investors typically follow showed an earnings beat. The company also reaffirmed EPS guidance after accounting for an approximately $0.10 impact from its Innovent Biologics transaction. Negative Sentiment: COVID-product revenue remains a major headwind: Pfizer reduced its COVID revenue forecast as demand for related vaccines and treatments continued to fall. This decline, along with concerns about the pace of the post-2028 growth recovery, limited the market’s reaction to the earnings beat. PFE Q2 Earnings Top, COVID Forecast Cut

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 29.9% during the second quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,887,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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