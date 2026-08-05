Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 1.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.7640. 46,896,969 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 42,334,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS.

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Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Report on PFE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.4%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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