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Pharmaceutical Stocks Worth Watching - August 1st

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eli Lilly, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Novo Nordisk, and Pfizer are highlighted as the five pharmaceutical stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • The companies span major healthcare areas, including diabetes and obesity treatments, immunology, oncology, cardiovascular medicine, vaccines, infectious diseases, and medical technology.
  • GLP-1 therapies and obesity care are notable themes, with Eli Lilly offering Mounjaro and Zepbound and Novo Nordisk operating a dedicated Diabetes and Obesity Care segment.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Eli Lilly and Company.

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Pfizer are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture, or market prescription and over-the-counter medicines. For stock market investors, these stocks represent ownership in the pharmaceutical industry and may be influenced by factors such as drug approvals, clinical-trial results, patent protections, sales growth, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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