Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) CEO Berndt Modig Sells 2,292 Shares

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) CEO Berndt Modig sold 2,292 shares of Pharvaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $65,551.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 139,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,051.20. The trade was a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Berndt Modig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Berndt Modig sold 23,333 shares of Pharvaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $647,257.42.

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Pharvaris Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ PHVS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.93. 88,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of -2.58. Pharvaris N.V. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharvaris N.V. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHVS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pharvaris from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Pharvaris from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHVS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 6.6% during the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 8,031,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,380,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC boosted its position in Pharvaris by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 4,778,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,226,000 after buying an additional 368,000 shares during the period. venBio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,639,304 shares of the company's stock worth $115,751,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 2,442,464 shares of the company's stock worth $60,939,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 26.5% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,418,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,341,000 after acquiring an additional 507,043 shares during the period.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company's core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company's lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

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