Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.6450, with a volume of 45241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHVS. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pharvaris from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Pharvaris from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHVS

Pharvaris Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of -2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts expect that Pharvaris N.V. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pharvaris news, CEO Berndt Modig sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $647,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,410.16. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at about $43,282,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its stake in Pharvaris by 72.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,835,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,796,000 after buying an additional 772,583 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at about $15,613,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Pharvaris by 26.5% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,418,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,341,000 after buying an additional 507,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. raised its stake in Pharvaris by 6.6% in the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 8,031,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,380,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company's core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company's lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

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