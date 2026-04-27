Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Short Interest Update

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,127,622 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the March 31st total of 712,119 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 225,258 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Johannes Gerardus Chri Schikan sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $210,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 388,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,664,418.35. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne Lesage sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $210,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 156,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,918.45. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 54,426 shares of company stock worth $1,578,273 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company's stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pharvaris by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 17.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period.

Pharvaris Trading Up 0.3%

PHVS traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $28.71. 97,727 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of -2.58.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pharvaris from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pharvaris from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.73.

View Our Latest Report on Pharvaris

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company's core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company's lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

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