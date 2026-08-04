Pharvaris (PHVS) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Pharvaris to post earnings of ($0.7467) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect Pharvaris to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pharvaris Stock Up 3.5%

PHVS stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 71,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,032. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of -2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pharvaris from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pharvaris from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHVS

Insider Buying and Selling at Pharvaris

In other news, insider Anne Lesage sold 30,703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $1,089,649.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 93,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,334,959.81. This trade represents a 24.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Glassman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $298,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $313,110. This represents a 48.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 178,322 shares of company stock worth $5,969,286 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company's stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 30.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 17.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,550 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 2,741,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 27,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company's core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company's lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

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