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PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
PhenixFIN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell below the 200-day moving average: PFX crossed under its 200-day MA of $43.21, trading as low as $39.50 and last at $41.0760 on light volume (148 shares).
  • Zacks downgraded the stock from "strong-buy" to "hold," and the average analyst rating reported by MarketBeat is "Hold."
  • Insider purchase and fundamentals: Director Howard Amster bought 11,500 shares at $42.56 (now owns 248,248 shares); insiders own 25.20% of the company, which has a $82.07M market cap and a P/E of 5.04.
  • Interested in PhenixFIN? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.21 and traded as low as $39.50. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $41.0760, with a volume of 148 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research lowered PhenixFIN from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFX

PhenixFIN Trading Up 2.7%

The stock has a market cap of $82.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21.

Insider Activity

In other PhenixFIN news, Director Howard Amster purchased 11,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 248,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,434.88. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PhenixFIN

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 175,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PhenixFIN by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company's stock.

About PhenixFIN

(Get Free Report)

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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