PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.21 and traded as low as $39.50. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $41.0760, with a volume of 148 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research lowered PhenixFIN from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFX

PhenixFIN Trading Up 2.7%

The stock has a market cap of $82.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21.

Insider Activity

In other PhenixFIN news, Director Howard Amster purchased 11,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 248,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,434.88. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PhenixFIN

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 175,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PhenixFIN by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company's stock.

About PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Further Reading

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