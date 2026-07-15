PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold" Rating

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PhenixFIN Stock Up 0.3%

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

PhenixFIN stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. PhenixFIN has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at PhenixFIN

In related news, CEO David A. Lorber acquired 3,983 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.27 per share, for a total transaction of $180,310.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,854 shares in the company, valued at $11,491,970.58. The trade was a 1.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 50,721 shares of company stock worth $2,070,089 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PhenixFIN

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFX. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in PhenixFIN by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 175,569 shares of the company's stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the company's stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 55.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

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