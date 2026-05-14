Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target indicates a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PAHC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Phibro Animal Health from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.80.

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Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.49. 334,217 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,043. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.61. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.02 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.980-3.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phibro Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 4,528 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $219,562.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,722,810.48. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 110,128 shares of company stock worth $5,846,828 in the last three months. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company's stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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