Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $193.05 and last traded at $191.4650, with a volume of 5741463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.50.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.56.

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Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $298.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

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